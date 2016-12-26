Editor's Picks

In Memoriam

George Michael’s Life in Pictures

With the news of George Michael’s tragic death at age 53 on Sunday, December 25, Us Weekly takes a look back at his iconic career as a member of the '80s pop group Wham!, a solo artist and an outspoken member of the LGBT community. The musician (né Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou), who was born in East Finchley, London, was a global superstar and had several No. 1 hits. He passed away from heart failure at his London home and was found "in his bed, lying peacefully," according to his manager. Relive the highlights of his legendary, groundbreaking career. 

Credit: Rob Verhorst/Redferns
George Michael