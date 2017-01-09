Editor's Picks

GOLDEN GLOBES

Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer and More Celebs Who Were Obsessed With the ’Stranger Things’ Kids at the 2017 Golden Globes

15

Just like Us: Stars binge-watch Stranger Things and completely freak out over the adorable cast! At the 2017 Golden Globes, celebs including Amy Schumer and Anna Kendrick posted pics with the young stars of the sci-fi Netflix series, including Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp.

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown