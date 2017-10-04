He’s the Lucas to her Peyton. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are expecting their second child together, and Us Weekly looks back at the couple’s sweetest moments in celebration of the news.

Burton’s One Tree Hill costar Barbara Alyn Woods revealed the 35-year-old’s pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly at the 2017 Emmy Awards in L.A. last month and then Morgan, 51, accidentally shared the baby’s gender during a Supernatural convention in New Jersey in late September. A fan captured a photo of the surprised actor soon after he realized that he “spilled the little girl beans.”

The pair, who are also parents to son Augustus, 7, began dating in 2009. “Their relationship moved really quickly,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Scroll through the pictures below to relive Burton and Morgan’s cutest moments!