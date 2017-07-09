Confessions
Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Sobriety, Battling an...
TOP 5
STORIES
Confessions
Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Sobriety, Battling an...
Pics
Jennifer Garner All Smiles After Ben Affleck's Romance...
Splits
'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks' Wife Says She's Filing...
Feuds
T.I. Responds to Rob Kardashian’s Threesome Claims
Birthdays
Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Celebrates 5th...
Pics
Jennifer Garner appeared to be in good spirits in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 8, just one day after her estranged husband Ben Affleck's romance with Lindsay Shookus went public. See the photos!