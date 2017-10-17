She’s living her best life. Melissa Meeks looked confident and chic as she debuted her brand new makeover. After revealing in July that she is planning on filing for divorce from estranged husband Jeremy Meeks — who rose to fame in June 2014 as the “Hot Felon” when his attractive mugshot photo went viral — Melissa has been keeping a low profile while Jeremy romanced Topshop heiress Chloe Green.



According to TMZ, Jeremy moved forward and filed for divorce on Thursday, October 5. He and Green have been going strong since July, when they were spotted kissing aboard a yacht in Turkey. “The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” Melissa told the Daily Mail in July of the photos. “Some random person don’t know sent a direct message with a photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had ben blown apart. I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Melissa is now moving on, stepping out, and showing off her fresh new look. See how she transformed in these makeover photos!