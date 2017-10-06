All aboard! Jeremy Meeks was photographed on vacation with his girlfriend, Chloe Green, on Thursday, October 5, as news broke that he filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Melissa. The felon-turned-model and the Topshop heiress were spotted enjoying some time together aboard a yacht in St. Barts — and the pair turned up the heat!

The new couple soaked up the sun and the ocean views while sipping wine and spending time with her family on the luxury boat. The “hot felon,” 33, seems ready for a life full of tropical getaways with Green, 26, after he reportedly filed the documents to end his eight-year marriage on Thursday.

Their separation came after he was first photographed kissing Green in Turkey in June, while the fashion model’s wife claimed they were still a couple. That hasn’t stopped him and the former Made in Chelsea star from being public with their romance. The duo have since made appearances together, traveled all over with each other and shared loving posts about their relationship on social media.

Scroll down to see the new photos of Meeks and Green’s vacation.