Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got engaged on Sunday, October 15 — and wasted no time sharing the exciting news!

The Game of Thrones actress, 21, posted a photo on Instagram showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. Turner captioned the pic, “I said yes,” while Jonas, 28, shared the same image, writing, “She said yes.”

“They are madly in love. She's young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it's not that unusual,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa. They aren't rushing to get married."

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple's relationship began to heat up around the 2016 holiday season, when a source told Us that the actress and DNCE frontman would be “spending part of Thanksgiving weekend together.” A second insider told Us at the time, “Joe really likes her. She's definitely different than the other girls he has dated."

Jonas previously dated Demi Lovato, Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, while Turner has been linked to James McVey, Tye Sheridan and Thomas Mann.



The couple’s relationship quickly heated up and they were also seen together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands, before being spotted leaving an NYC hotel in November 2016.

They confirmed their relationship on Instagram earlier this year and debuted their romance at an HBO afterparty for the Golden Globes in January 2017, where they were spotted making out.

The actress revealed in July that she is “very happy” with Jonas, but expressed her frustration that there was a downside to their relationship: a lack of privacy. "You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl,” she told Marie Claire in an interview.

