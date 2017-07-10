TOP 5

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s Dreamy Wedding Weekend: See Photos From the Ceremony, Pre-Party and More!

By Megan French
Picture perfect! Julianne Hough married Brooks Laich in a gorgeous ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, July 8. The lovebirds, who got engaged in August 2015, partied with their friends and family at the lake on Friday before exchanging vows in front of nearly 200 guests. Scroll to see how the couple celebrated their wedding weekend. 