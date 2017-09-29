NOSTALGIA
When it was time for Kaley Cuoco to get back in the saddle after her 2015 divorce from Ryan Sweeting, she had a requirement for any potential suitors: “Must love dogs is No. 1,” she told Us Weekly in L.A. Thankfully for the Big Bang Theory star when she met current boyfriend Karl Cook at a horse show in 2016, “he checked that off quite quickly.”
Now, says Cuoco, she and professional equestrian Cook, 26, “couldn’t be happier” living life with their large brood of four-legged creatures. In addition to numerous show horses, Cook has a bulldog named Tank, while Cuoco is mom to a rescued mini-dwarf horse named Shmooshy, little white terrier Ruby and pit bulls Shirley and Norman — the latter her first-born and favorite. “I’m going to put a tattoo of him on me,” she joked to Us. “That’s how much I love him. He’s everything.”