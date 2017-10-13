Katharine McPhee and David Foster Step Out Together Amid Dating Rumors

A night out! Katharine McPhee and David Foster stepped out together for a fundraiser at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, on Thursday, October 12. The music producer, 67, and the Scorpion actress, 33, were photographed leaving the live music lounge in the same car, adding to rumors that they are a couple. Foster’s daughter, Erin, recently said on Instagram that McPhee was her “new stepmom,” but a source close to McPhee told Us Weekly: “Nothing has changed. Katharine and David are just good friends and have been for years. They are not dating.”

Scroll to see photos of the pair looking super stylish together.