Katharine McPhee and David Foster Step Out Together Amid Dating Rumors

Celebrity Beauty
Goldie Gawn Gave Kate Hudson the Funniest Beauty Advice...
TOP 5
STORIES
Celebrity Beauty
Goldie Gawn Gave Kate Hudson the Funniest Beauty Advice...
Video
Kroy Bierman Wouldn’t Kiss or Hug Kim Zolciak on Their...
Who Wore It Best?
Rihanna vs. Kaia Gerber: Who Wore It Best?
Tressed to Kill
Naomi Campbell Just Joined the Mermaid Hair Club
Engagements
Malin Akerman Engaged to Actor Jack Donnelly: See Her...
Pics
A night out! Katharine McPhee and David Foster stepped out together for a fundraiser at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, on Thursday, October 12. The music producer, 67, and the Scorpion actress, 33, were photographed leaving the live music lounge in the same car, adding to rumors that they are a couple. Foster’s daughter, Erin, recently said on Instagram that McPhee was her “new stepmom,” but a source close to McPhee told Us Weekly: “Nothing has changed. Katharine and David are just good friends and have been for years. They are not dating.”
Scroll to see photos of the pair looking super stylish together.