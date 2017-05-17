TOP 5

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Sierra Marquina
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Katie Holmes is ready to put her love for Jamie Foxx on display after years of keeping their romance under wraps. As exclusively reported by Us Weekly, Holmes is “tired of playing this hiding game” after first getting cozy with the Oscar winner years ago in October 2013. Click through to relive their romance throughout the years! 