Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite for a Night Out at Ed Sheeran Concert: Photos

By Us Weekly Staff
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunited for a night out at Ed Sheeran's Los Angeles concert on Saturday, August 12, nearly six months after they split in February 2017 due being on different pages in their relationship. “They’re not the best at long distance,” a source close to the actor told Us Weekly in March 2017, days after their breakup was announced. Besides their schedules, Bloom, who is dad of son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, “wasn’t ready for something more serious,” added the insider. Scroll down for more pics for the exes reunited!