Love Lives
Katy Perry’s Famous Ex-Boyfriends
TOP 5
STORIES
Love Lives
Katy Perry’s Famous Ex-Boyfriends
2017 Tony Awards
Ponytails Were the Biggest Beauty Trend at the 2017...
Breaking
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant! See Her Bump
TV
Deadliest Catch’s Sig Hansen Talks Returning to Work...
Confessions
Colton Haynes Reveals He Lost His Virginity at Age 13
Love Lives
Talk about a teenage dream! From John Mayer to Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry has dated some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks. Click through to relive the “Swish Swish” singer’s famous romances.