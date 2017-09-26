Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, multiple sources claim to Us Weekly, and now we’re looking back over their year-long romance.

The Good American designer, 33, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, sparked romance rumors in August 2016 and made their first appearance as a couple the next month while celebrating Flo Rida’s birthday party at LIV in Miami, Florida.

Kardashian has spoken candidly in the past about her and Thompson’s desire to have a big family. “He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” she said on the season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Despite her fears, a source told Us in April that Kardashian “definitely wants a big family” with “multiple kids.”

Relive the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and the Canadian basketball pro’s best moments, and scroll to see a timeline of their relationship!