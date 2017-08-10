Cheers to 20 years! Kylie Jenner’s family and friends threw her a surprise 20th birthday party in L.A. on Tuesday, August 9.

As soon as she arrived to the venue, the birthday girl went straight up to her boyfriend, Travis Scott, to give him a big hug. Jenner rocked an all-white outfit with a tied skirt, off-the-shoulder top and sneakers.

Of course, the Snapchat queen and her famous family documented the extravagant bash on social media. Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, were all spotted at the event, as well as pals Jonathan Cheban, Jordyn Woods and Jen Atkin.