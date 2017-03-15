Editor's Picks

Pets

Lauren Conrad’s Stylish Pups: See Her Dogs' Most Fashionable Looks

Haute dogs! Fashion designer Lauren Conrad loves to dress up her adorable rescue pups, Chloe and Fitz, in everything from Halloween costumes to matching party hats to bohemian accessories. Check out all the fun looks the Hills alum has put together for her beloved fur babies below. 

Credit: Lauren Conrad/Instagram
Lauren Conrad