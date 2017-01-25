Mary Tyler Moore’s Life in Pictures

There’s something about Mary … that made her one of the most beloved actresses of all time. Mary Tyler Moore passed away at age 80 on Wednesday, January 25, her longtime rep told Us Weekly. She was surrounded by friends and her husband of over 33 years, Dr. Robert Levine.



In one of her most well-known roles, she pushed the boundaries of television at the time by starring as an unmarried woman working as a news producer in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She also starred in The Dick Van Dyke Show, snagged an Oscar nomination for her work on Ordinary People, and advocated for diabetes research and animals. Scroll through to revisit her storied life and career.