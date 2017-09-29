Reunited and it feels so good! Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were all smiles as they got together on Thursday, September 28, to kick off the 2017 Presidents Cup. The former presidents were in attendance at the opening ceremony for the tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.



The trio greeted the United States team before the first round on Thursday, and their attendance marked the first time three U.S. presidents have been on-site since the matches started in 1994.

Scroll through below to see photos of Obama, Bush and Clinton having the time of their lives at the tournament.