Exclusive
Paris Hilton Throws BF Chris Zylka a Surprise Birthday...
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Paris Hilton Throws BF Chris Zylka a Surprise Birthday...
News
Barron Trump to Attend Private School in Maryland After...
Exclusive
'Friends' Is 'Never' Coming Back, Says Co-Creator Marta...
News
Andy Cohen Puts Steve Harvey Doorbell on His Dressing...
Love Lives
Miley Cyrus on Her Split From Liam Hemsworth: We Needed...
Exclusive
That's hot! Paris Hilton threw a surprise 32nd birthday party for her boyfriend, Chris Zylka, at her Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday, May 13. The couple, who began dating in February, celebrated with countless A-listers, including Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea and Odell Beckham Jr. Scroll down to see all of Us Weekly's exclusive photos from the bash!