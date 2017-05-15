TOP 5

Paris Hilton Throws Boyfriend Chris Zylka a Star-Studded Surprise Birthday Party

By Nicholas Hautman
That's hot! Paris Hilton threw a surprise 32nd birthday party for her boyfriend, Chris Zylka, at her Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday, May 13. The couple, who began dating in February, celebrated with countless A-listers, including Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea and Odell Beckham Jr. Scroll down to see all of Us Weekly's exclusive photos from the bash!