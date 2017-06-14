TOP 5

STORIES

Love Lives

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Smith Show Off Their Beach Bodies on Vacation: Pics

By Evan Real
6
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Seaside sweethearts! Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, showed off their bathing suit bodies during a relaxing day at the beach in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, on Wednesday, June 14. Click through to see pics of their fun-filled date by the Mediterranean Sea.