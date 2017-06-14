TV News
NeNe Leakes Confirms ‘RHOA’ Season 10 Return
TOP 5
STORIES
TV News
NeNe Leakes Confirms ‘RHOA’ Season 10 Return
Entertainment
MAFS’ Nate: ‘Trials and Tribulations Will Come’ In...
SNEAK PEEK
Tyler Henry Connects Khloe Kardashian to Her Late...
Love Lives
Pierce Brosnan and His Wife Show Off Their Beach Bodies...
Pets
North Carolina Woman Looking for ‘Jerk’ Cat in Viral Ad
Love Lives
Seaside sweethearts! Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, showed off their bathing suit bodies during a relaxing day at the beach in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, on Wednesday, June 14. Click through to see pics of their fun-filled date by the Mediterranean Sea.