TOP 5

STORIES

Weddings

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Wedding in Pictures

By Nicholas Hautman
8
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton leave their wedding in Englefield, Berkshire, on May 20, 2017. INSTARimages.com

They do! Pippa Middleton and hedge fund manager James Matthews tied the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, England, on Saturday, May 20. Scroll down to see the sweetest photos from the couple's nuptials!