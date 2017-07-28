Princess Diana in Pictures

The late Princess Diana was perhaps one of the most beloved British royal in recent history. The world was fascinated by Princes William and Harry’s gorgeous mother, from her historic 1981 wedding at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to her tragic 1997 death in Paris.

With the 20-anniversary of her death this year, interest in the Diana is at an all-time high. TLC is airing a three-hour telecast exploring her life, legacy and conspiracy theories surrounding her death. Watch Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason on Monday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. We take a look back at her like in pictures.