What started out as comedy ended up being something way more serious. During Nick Kroll’s appearance on The Late Show on Wednesday, September 27, to promote his new Netflix comedy Big Mouth, the actor shared a cringe-worthy photo of himself as a teenager. Not to be outdone, Stephen Colbert then shared a school picture of himself with braces and announced he would donate $1,000 to Puerto Rico relief efforts for each celebrity who posted a photo of themselves at a “very awkward, pubescent age” using the hashtag #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief.

As widely reported, Puerto Rico has been devastated after hurricanes Irma and Maria ripped through the island. Maria was a Category 4 storm that crippled the island with severe flooding, damaged buildings and left the U.S. territory with no power. At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and at least three hospitals are without supplies and running water. The damage is estimated to be billions of dollars and it could take several months to reconnect power and essential services to the island.

Many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, have pledged to donate their own money and time to help fund hurricane relief. Several businesses including JP Morgan Chase, Verizon, Starbucks and Google have also donated.

Stars taking on Colbert’s challenge include Sarah Silverman, Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Scroll through to see the hilarious pictures!