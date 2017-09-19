Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have ended their nearly ten-year-long relationship, Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, September 19.

“She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” a source tells Us of the former flames. “They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done.”

The actors first met on set of their 2008 film Jumper and got engaged that December. They quietly called off their nuptials in August 2010, but got back together three months later. In October 2014, Bilson gave birth to the couple’s one and only child together, Briar Rose.

Us Weekly collected our favorite quotes the previous pair has said about one another throughout the past decade.