A magical date night! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were the cutest on a nighttime outing to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Monday, August 7.

The super private couple, who are parents of Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 15 months, arrived at the theme park around 8 p.m. and stayed until closing time at midnight. Gosling, 36, and Mendes, 43, who met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, even showed some rare PDA while exploring the park.

Scroll to see photos of the duo at Disneyland!