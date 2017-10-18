A lot of loving! Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, couldn’t take their hands off of each other during a recent outing in Beverly Hills. The couple was spotted outside of Il Piccolino restaurant on Saturday, October 14, and they packed on the PDA as they waited for their car at valet.

The duo was photographed sharing a romantic kiss on the lips, hugging nonstop and being super loving with one another. The Oscar-winning actress, 53, wore a long black and white dress, cinched at the waist with a small black belt, and paired it with flat sandals, black sunglasses and a small cross-body purse. Randall wore a simple blue button-down, a matching baseball cap and jeans for their dinner date.

Scroll down to see more photos of the adorable couple sharing some quality time together.