Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Share Steamy Kiss Amid PDA-Filled Vacation in Mexico

By Marc Lupo
Things continue to heat up between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his 19-year old girlfriend enjoyed a steamy kiss amid the twosome’s vacation to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Monday, October 2.

See the pics below.