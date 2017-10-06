Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and his ex Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, are no longer friends. "They're not really speaking anymore," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the fellow models have also unfollowed each other on social media.

Prior to their latest drama, Richie, 19, and Bendjima, 24, had an amicable relationship. She commented on one of his Instagram posts from his vacation to Egypt with Kardashian, 38, in August. Later that month, Richie and Bendjima were spotted smiling, laughing and hugging during a lunch outing in Los Angeles.