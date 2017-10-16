Exclusive
The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and GF Haley Rowe Split
Exclusive
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift was spotted filming a new music video in London on Saturday, October 14. Scroll down to see the photos and get the exclusive details!