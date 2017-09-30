Full steam ahead! Wedding plans are well under way for WNBA star Elena Delle Donne and her fiancée Amanda Clifton. With the help of Brooklyn-based wedding planner Jove Meyer, this year's 'The Knot Dream Wedding' couple has been honing the vision for their November 3 celebration. “We didn’t want it to be super-rustic because we live super-rustic," explained Clifton. “We honestly have a lot more heck-nos than must-haves. We just want the food to be really good!"

Ahead of the big day, Us Weekly is taking readers behind-the-scenes as the brides-to-be hash out all the gorgeous details. (To keep tabs on Elena and Amanda's journey, follow Us, @TheKnot and #TheKnotDreamWedding. And you can donate to the Elena Delle Donne Foundation through their charity registry at TheKnot.com.)

First up: wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses and wedding bands.

