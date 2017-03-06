Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Things were starting to come together in the long lead-up to an all-out war with the Saviors in the Sunday, March 5, episode of The Walking Dead.

After making a deal with the junkyard community to supply them with weapons in exchange for aid, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) hit the road in search of supplies and hit an unexpected jackpot that looked like it could fulfill their end of the bargain. But not everyone from Trash City agreed — and not everyone on Rick's team is willing to wait patiently for a fight. Here's everything that happened in the episode entitled "Say Yes."

Scavengers On the Go

Now that they'd made a deal with the Trash Ninjas to give them guns in exchange for an alliance, Rick and Michonne set out on a little post-apocalypse road trip — scavenging for supplies by day, and celebrating with hot, sweaty victory sex every time they found a can of peas. Not a bad way to pass the time, all in all! But it also wasn't getting them any closer to the ultimate confrontation with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). That is, until they stumbled out of the woods and discovered …

Gene Page/AMC

The Carnival of Souls

That mother lode of guns and food the survivors have been praying to find? It presented itself in the form of a walled-in school carnival-turned-military encampment, where dozens of undead soldiers were wandering around the fairway armed with a veritable buffet of weaponry.

Thrilled by their discovery and drunk on chili-mac-and-cheese MREs, Rick and Michonne showed once again why they're zombie America's ultimate power couple, as they methodically cordoned off and slaughtered the walkers (with a shout-out to this season's ultimate gross-out moment in which Rick tried to dislodge a zombie from a car windshield and it fell apart like a sloppy joe).

But it wasn't all fun and carnival games: at a critical moment, Rick fell right into a pack of the hungry undead and looked for all the world like he'd been torn to pieces. Don't worry, he's OK. But for about 30 seconds, Michonne thought her boyfriend was dead — and she was so upset that she dropped her sword, which tells you everything you need to know about how much she loves him.

Tara Makes a Choice

Meanwhile, Tara (Alanna Masterson) continued to struggle with the question of whether or not to tell Rick about Oceanside, the community of homicidal ladies who eat lots of fish and shoot strangers on sight. But after weirdo Jadis (Pollyanna Macintosh) and the Trash Ninjas declared Rick and Michonne's weapons haul unsatisfactory, it looked like Tara had made up her mind to share what she'd discovered — which is also when it turned out that Rosita (Christian Serratos) had gone rogue.

Gene Page/AMC

A One-Way Ticket to Saviortown

Yep, that's right: No longer content to sulk around Alexandria being angry over the fact that Negan isn't dead yet, Rosita packed a big gun and went to form an unlikely alliance. Her partner in vengeance? Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), who agreed instantly, on one condition: She gets to pull the trigger. But not only is this plan a serious long shot, it's seriously dark — because the women made it clear that neither one of them expects to make it out alive.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

