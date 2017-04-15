The Bachelor’s Lace Morris Found Her New Boyfriend on Bumble

Moving on and getting over! Former Bachelor in Paradise Star, Lace Morris, has met her match after splitting from Grant Kemp. The exes, who got matching tattoos with their nickname 'Grace' met and got engaged on season 3 of the show in September 2016.



Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The real estate agent previously appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor and quit the show after three episodes that same year.

While Morris didn’t have much luck finding lasting love on television, the 27-year-old has met a new man in another unlikely place — on her phone! Morris revealed to E! News that the lucky guy’s name is Russell and they met on Bumble, a dating app that only allows women to make the first move.

Bumble uses information like your location to pair you up with potential suitors, and with Russell being from Colorado as well, it’s safe to assume the pair first linked up there.

If #MCM is still a thing, this guy is it😍 Happy Monday! A post shared by Lace Morris (@lacemorris3) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

Morris has been posting photos of the two of them on her Instagram page and captioning them with hashtags like “#MCM" and #hemustreallylikeme.”

He wanted to see Logan, I wanted to see Beauty & The Beast. So we compromised and saw Beauty & The Beast. #hemustreallylikeme A post shared by Lace Morris (@lacemorris3) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

She told E!, "Immediately we exchanged numbers and we just ended up fully talking. So, Bumble! Who would have thought?"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!