The Bachelor’s Lace Morris Found Her New Boyfriend on Bumble

Moving on and getting over! Former Bachelor in Paradise Star, Lace Morris, has met her match after splitting from Grant Kemp. The exes, who got matching tattoos with their nickname 'Grace' met and got engaged on season 3 of the show in September 2016.
The real estate agent previously appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor and quit the show after three episodes that same year.
While Morris didn’t have much luck finding lasting love on television, the 27-year-old has met a new man in another unlikely place — on her phone! Morris revealed to E! News that the lucky guy’s name is Russell and they met on Bumble, a dating app that only allows women to make the first move.
Bumble uses information like your location to pair you up with potential suitors, and with Russell being from Colorado as well, it’s safe to assume the pair first linked up there.
Morris has been posting photos of the two of them on her Instagram page and captioning them with hashtags like “#MCM" and #hemustreallylikeme.”
She told E!, "Immediately we exchanged numbers and we just ended up fully talking. So, Bumble! Who would have thought?"
