Tanner Tolbert and his wife, Jade Roper, found love on season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise and feel for the season 4 castmates who won’t get the opportunity themselves following the alleged sexual misconduct incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

“I feel bad for everyone involved... cast and crew... and that people aren't going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us,” Tolbert tweeted on Monday, June 12, after a fan asked what he thought.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As previously reported, after an alleged incident between Olympios and Jackson, production was shut down and everyone was sent home from Mexico. "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. told Us in a statement on Sunday, June 11. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

The season 4 cast, who had only started filming a week ago, are understandably upset, a source told Us on Monday.

"The cast is basically in the dark about what happened and they are not being told anything," the insider revealed. "They were all excited for this season and to get to know each other. They were all getting along with each other well."

Bachelor alums Raven Gates and Robby Hayes have also tweeted about the incident. "I'm heartbroken about BIP," Gates wrote, while Hayes added: "What happens in paradise, stays in paradise. #NoComment #BIP4."

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise had been scheduled to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, August 8.

