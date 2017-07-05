Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are back together! NBC released a new trailer for the upcoming reboot of Will & Grace on Tuesday, July 4.

The lighthearted teaser, appropriately titled “Let’s Get This Party Started,” features series stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally dressed in their characters — Will, Grace, Jack and Karen — playfully posing and dancing for the camera.



“11 years and a few [martini emojis] later, they’re back!” the show’s official accounted tweeted.

NBC announced the 12 - episode limited series reboot in January. Original stars McCormack, 54, Messing, 48, Hayes, 47, and Mullally, 58, have all singed on to reprise their roles.

The show, which ended its 9 season run in 2006, amassed an astonishing 83 Prime Time Emmy nominations and 16 wins and often tackled controversial issues, including those that affected the LGBTQ community.



In an April 20 interview with ET Canada, Messing candidly discussed the focus of the series reboot: “In every episode, we're gonna be addressing, you know, what's happening in real time. Always our No. 1 priority is to make people laugh. But from day one, you know, we were shining a light and holding up a mirror to people and saying, 'This is who we are now.' So it's all right there. There's lots of comedy to be mined from the chaos that's happening in our world."

The Emmy winner continued: "There’s an opportunity to now celebrate all the other initials of LGBTQ. It will be great to come out of this next round and feel like we’re normalizing an even larger segment of underrepresented people on prime-time television.”

The Will & Grace revival is set to premiere on Thursday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

