‘Claws’ Renewed for Season 2

They’ll be back! Freshman manicurist drama Claws is getting a second season, TNT announced on Wednesday, July 12.

The hit series stars Emmy-nominated actor Niecy Nash and follows the rise of five diverse manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County, Florida.

Nash plays Desna Simms — owner of the Nail Artisan. Her staff includes a group of best friends played by actresses Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, and Jenn Lyon — who become involved with a money-laundering scheme in order to make ends meet.

Nash, 47, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 12 to thank viewers for their support.

“Season 2!!!! Officially announcing #clawstnt coming back at ya! 🙌🏽 Thanks for supporting us😘😘😘😘 God is Good🙌🏽🙏🏽❤” the Emmy-nominated actor captioned the post, which features a cast photo from the series.

Season 2!!!! Officially announcing #clawstnt coming back at ya! 🙌🏽 Thanks for supporting us😘😘😘😘 God is Good🙌🏽🙏🏽❤ A post shared by niecynash1 (@niecynash1) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Tran, 29, also took to social media to share the news: “Yassssss!!! Season 2 here we come!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Yassssss!!! Season 2 here we come!!!!!!!!!!!! @clawstnt A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to The Nice Guys actress. “I was praying it would be renewed!” commented one Instagram follower.

“The BEST cast members ever 💗absolutely love the show 💋💅🏼@karrueche” said another.

The series ranks as cable’s No. 4 new drama and is executive-produced by The Office’s Rashida Jones.

Tell Us: Are you excited for season 2?

Claws airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TNT

