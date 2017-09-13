The Olympics are heading to Hollywood! The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in Los Angeles, the International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday, September 13.



This is the first time the Olympics are being held back in the United State since the Games were hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1996. L.A. has hosted the Olympics twice previously in 1932 and 1984, but this will be the first time the city hosts the Paralympics.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “This is a momentous day for the people of Los Angeles and the United States. For the first time in a generation, we are bringing the Games back to the City of Angels. L.A. loves the Olympics because the Games have lifted up our city twice before. But to us the Games have always represented an even brighter future and the chance to harness the power of sport and the Olympic Movement again to inspire the next generation – for the next 11 years and beyond.”



L.A. 2028 Chairman Casey Wasserman said: “This 11-year agreement with the IOC is the ultimate validation of L.A. 2028’s New Games for a New Era, and Los Angeles’ vision for the future. As a team and as a city, we could not be more excited to be entering into this long-term partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic movements, and with one of the great cities of the world, Paris. This will be an extraordinary collaboration that secures the future of the Movement for generations. Now L.A. 2028 has a golden opportunity, with four more years to prepare and a $2 billion contribution from the IOC, to redefine how hosting the Games can benefit host communities.”



It was also announced today that the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris.



