Breakups are hard, but not for these celebrities! Us Weekly Video is taking a look at five former A-list couples that prove you can still be friends with your ex. Watch the video above!

BACKGRID

In April, two years after their separation, Jennifer Garner filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after 10 years of marriage. However, that hasn’t stopped them from attending church services together and taking family vacations. The couple, along with their three children — daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5 — escaped to the Bahamas in June. “Jen will always do whatever it takes to provide the best arrangements for them that she can," a Garner insider told Us Weekly in June.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, meanwhile, have proved that consciously uncoupling really works. The former couple announced the end of their 10-year marriage in March 2014, but since then has put on a united front for their children, Apple, 13 and Moses, 11. Paltrow, 44, recently told The Edit, "I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn't blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100 percent accountable? ... What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult things I've ever done in my life."

Kevin Winter/WireImage

Another former couple that turned a breakup into a friendship is Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. The pair split in 2011, but are collaborating on a Spanish-language album and even locked lips at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards. These two are so friendly that Anthony, 48, was seen dancing with Lopez’s new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, in the Dominican Republic in April.

For more friendly celebrity exes, including Drew Barrymore and Will Kopleman, watch the video above.