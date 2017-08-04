Are they going to be heartbroken or get their happily ever after? In TLC’s new prequel series, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, six Americans travel around the world to meet up with potential spouses they’re been talking to online, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look.

Everyone is hoping to get engaged before they embark on their journey to places such as Brazil, Haiti, the Netherlands and Philippines. In the clip, Paul flies to the Amazon of Brazil to see Karine, who he met on a dating app for Latinas. “I’ve traveled thousands of miles into the heart of the Amazon,” the Louisville native, 34, says. "She may not be the same person that she is online.”

However, he encounters some unexpected danger while looking for his 21-year-old love. “There’s a very, very good chance I’m not coming back alive,” Paul says.

Someone in the clip screams, “We just got mugged with a machete.” People are seen running, and a gun shot is heard firing in the jungle.

Meanwhile, Sean, 47, jets to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to meet Abby. “Even though we’ve only spoken online, I love Abby,” he says.

He also runs into trouble when he’s threatened by her relationship with another man, and the trio sit down for a discussion. “Honestly, I think you’re poisonous to her,” Sean snipes. “I do not want you and Abby having a relationship.”

It seems the conversation upset Abby, 20, because she’s seen bursting into tears and running off. "Abby listen to me,” Sean says, to which Abby shoots back, “No, I have nothing to say to you.”

