The honeymoon phase! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is returning on TLC for a second season, in addition to a new digital series, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Watch the exclusive supertease for Happily Ever After above!

Season 2 of Happily Ever After features five couples from previous seasons of TLC's original 90 Day Fiancé series, in which the couples are given 90 days to marry their foreign-born fiancés or they'd have to return home. Now that the couples are married and have navigated through the K-1 "fiancé visa" process, they've begun to realize that the honeymoon phase is over.

The couples returning for season 2 are Jorge and Anfisa; Danielle and Mohamed; Loren and Alexei; Chantel and Pedro; and Russ and Paola. In addition to adjusting to married life in America, the newlyweds will be faced with various real-life issues, including cultural differences, financial difficulties and disapproving family members.

In addition to Happily Ever After, the new digital series, What Now, will stream on TLC.com and the TLC Go app. The series will focus on what life has been like for several fan-favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples after they walked down the aisle. The couples returning for What Now include Narkyia and Lowo; Melanie and Devar; Josh and Aleksandra; Alan and Kirlyam; and Matt and Alla.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere of Happily Ever After, TLC will air two specials about the couples' journeys so far, airing on June 11 and June 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!