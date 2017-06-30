'90 Day Fiance' Star Paola Mayfield Regrets Topless Photo Shoot

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield may have regretted her topless photo shoot that landed her in a fight with her husband, Russ Mayfield, on the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, but now she’s embracing her curves for a career.

During an interview with Fox News published on Thursday, June 29, the TLC personality explained that she’s working on a fitness career.

TLC

"I'm getting more into fitness and that requires to be a little bit more revealing, something that my husband is not that happy [about]," Paola told Fox News. "But he's getting to the point [of] trying to understand my position that I'm not doing it just because I want to expose myself. [It's not] like, 'Look at me! I'm half naked.' No, it's because I actually, I motivate people to change their lifestyle."

Russ told Fox News that it was difficult to watch his wife pose topless on reality TV, but he’s coming to terms with her revealing Instagram posts if it means forwarding her career.

Duck lip ✔️ Crazy Hair ✔️ Crazy Face ✔️ A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

"She's promoting herself through her workouts and also through her modeling to show all the hard work she has done for her body and I'm very proud of that," he said. "There is a point that I like to make sure she keeps it classy. I come from Oklahoma and I've got my conservative morals and values and I'm not going to change her and she is who she is and that's what I love about her."

Catch 90 Day Fiance on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

