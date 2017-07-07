Happily never after! In the Sunday, July 9, episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Danielle Mullins confronts her ex-husband Mohamed Jbali over cheating rumors, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

“You go from one woman to another. You want to know what they call that? They call that a gigolo,” Danielle snaps in the clip while scanning a photo of her ex with another woman. “You’re gonna be lucky if your d--k don’t fall off.”

Clearly surprised by his ex-wife’s allegations, Mohamed asks Danielle if she’s drunk. He then goes on to explain his actions: “We were OK and everything was all right. And then I posted a picture of me with my friend and you blow up on me,” he says. “You posted things on social media about me. Now you are just showing me that you are a jealous woman.”

Danielle claps back. “I have commented about you here and there, but I’ve also defended you. That’s why I lost my family, because I defended you,” she says.

Without skipping a beat, Mohamed sets the record straight. “You did not lose your family because of me. You lost your family because you took money from them,” he alleges.

The duo met in an online chatroom, and got married in July 2014 after Mohamed, a Tunisia native, emigrated to Ohio to be with Danielle. In December 2015, Danielle confirmed that the couple split, citing financial trouble and cheating allegations.

Soon after, Danielle filed for an annulment and accused her ex of using her to get a green card. The TLC stars were officially granted a divorce in March 2017.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!