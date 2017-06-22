She’s ready for revenge! In an exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, June 25, episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that TLC is sharing with Us Weekly, Danielle Mullins says she wants her ex-husband Mohamed Jbali to get “payback” for how he treated her.

"I want to get him deported,” she declares in the clip above. "It’s been months since I’ve seen him, and I am starting to move on from him. I’m going back to college, and I’m looking for a nicer home for me and my daughters, and I even have a new boyfriend.”

She reveals that she’s in another long-distance relationship. "He lives, like, six hours away,” she says. "It has been a long time since I’ve felt this happy.”

Danielle explains that she was looking for Mohamed for a long time after their split, and she concocted a plan once she discovered his location. "I’m moving on from Mohamed, but I want to show him he can’t treat someone like this and expect to get away with it. After I saw him in Miami, he disappeared,” she says. "I’ve been trying to track him down for a while and I finally found him. He’s going to have a visitor soon, and I’m finally going to get some payback.”

The couple, who met in an online chat room, got married in July 2014 after Mohamed emigrated from Tunisia to Ohio to be with Danielle. However, things went south quickly with the couple encountering financial trouble and cheating allegations, and Danielle confirmed they called it quits in December 2015.

Danielle filed for an annulment and claimed that her ex used her for a green card. However, Mohamed wanted a divorce, which would give him a better chance of staying in the U.S. The couple were officially granted a divorce in March 2017.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

