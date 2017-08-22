One lucky dog is living in the lap of luxury. The owner of a small, brown and white French bulldog took it upon himself to build his furry friend his very own bedroom — and the photos shared on Twitter have even gone viral!

The dog owner’s brother, Twitter user @Al_Chris16, shared images of the process of building the room from start to finish — and the results are adorable.

“My brother built his dog a separate room in his house!” the Twitter user wrote on Friday, August 18. In the tweet, there are four photos that show the room when it was first being built, to when the pooch was on his bed enjoying his new space.

Similar to Harry Potter’s bedroom in the Dursley’s house — known as the “cupboard under the stairs“ — the dog’s small room was also built in a tiny space under the stairs. Unlike Potter’s family who gave him the smallest room in the house, this dog’s family showed their love for him with hardwood floors, a little overhead light, a comfortable bed and some decor can be seen hanging from the freshly painted walls.

The frames on the walls are filled with photos of the dog, his humans, and even some with another dog, which the person who posted the pics confirmed had passed away last year. After spotting the photos of the pups together, another user with the name @sussheila replied to the post saying, “Wait, I’m shook. Where’s the white dog?”

“He went to doggie heaven about a year and a half ago,” the guy replied. How sad!

Other users reacted to the tweet, which has since been shared more than 123,000 times and gained more than 340,000 likes. Another dog lover replied to the post with a photo of his own dog Crosby’s room, and others are saying how these dogs' rooms are bigger and better than their own living arrangements.

This guy is proving that dogs truly are a man’s best friend, and people will go to great lengths to give their pups a good life.

