Abby Lee Miller broke down and revealed her biggest fears about jail, including abuse, underwear and salad bars in a Lifetime Dance Moms: Abby Tells All special that aired Tuesday, July 25.



The former Dance Moms star, who began serving her 366 days for fraud on Wednesday, July 12, opened up to The View’s Jedediah Bila, who conducted the interview for the special, about her concerns for her safety.



“If it's that bad, I probably won't survive,” the Lifetime personality, 50, revealed through tears. “I mean if a whole gang of people want to kill you, they're going to do it. If a whole bunch of people want to make your life a living hell, they're going to do it.”



She also worried that the jail-issued underwear wouldn’t fit, saying, “There's underwear that they give you, that are used, other people's underwear. I don't know how they're going to have a bra that's going to fit me.”



Miller, who underwent bariatric weight loss surgery in April, also lamented that jail likely wouldn’t have healthy food options. “I’m worried about eating in there,” she complained. “I don’t think there’s a salad bar and I doubt there’s going to be a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. I’m gonna go away for a long time and they’re gonna have whatever they have, and that’s what I have to eat.”

The choreographer was charged with bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations in 2015.

