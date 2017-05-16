You can never have enough reality TV! ABC has ordered spinoffs of The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network announced ahead of upfronts on Tuesday, May 16, that The Bachelor Winter Games will launch in February opposite NBC's coverage of the Olympics, while Dancing With the Stars Junior is set to premiere in the spring.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

The Bachelor Winter Games will feature contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and "take competitive dating to a chilling new level.” ABC says the show “will reunite the all-stars at a luxurious winter resort, where they will go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all: love."

Adam Taylor/ABC

And, as if that isn't DVR-worthy enough, Dancing With the Stars Junior will pair celebrity kids and kids of celebrities with professional junior ballroom dancers to compete a la DWTS. According to THR, the kids will similarly be judged by ballroom experts.

