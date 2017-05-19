Adam Lambert Reacts to ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Onboard! Adam Lambert is excited for ABC’s American Idol reboot. The singer, who finished as the runner-up on the show’s eighth season in 2009, told Us Weekly at the 2017 ASCAP Pop Music Awards on Thursday, May 18, that he’d be willing to join the revived judging panel.



“I love being a judge on vocal talent shows. I did X Factor last year in Australia, and I had so much fun,” Lambert told Us. “It was so rewarding because it allowed me to just kind of step on the other side of the line and look at things differently. It taught me a lot, and it was really nice to help somebody become their better version of themselves, you know, to get from point A to point B. I would love to do that again on any show.”

As previously reported, Katy Perry and Idol alum Chris Daughtry are expected to judge contestants on the reboot.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said via a press release on Tuesday, May 16, after the news was confirmed at Upfronts. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

Fellow Idol alums David Archuleta and Kimberley Locke also expressed their excitement to Us.



“I love Katy, she’s always honest. She's nice, but speaks her mind,” Archuleta said. “I think people will feel refreshed hearing from her.”

"I think there's a lot of possibilities,” Locke added of the reboot. “I think it's going to be huge.”

