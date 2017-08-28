Not impressed. Adam Levine didn’t shy away from expressing his disapproval of the 2017 VMAs.



“It’s always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be,” the Maroon 5 frontman, 38, tweeted on Sunday, August 27. “They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYF--K."

The “She Will Be Loved” singer also shared his rage over MTV cutting Julia Michaels’ performance of her hit song, “Issues,” short.

“Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song,” Levine quipped. (After tweeting she had come down with the flu, Lorde performed an interpretive dance to the tune of her track “Homemade Dynamite” to give her vocal cords a break).



The “Cold” crooner’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, was also upset that the Best New Artist finalist was interrupted amid her performance.

“Wow @vmas thanks for talking over then cutting to commercial half way through #juliamichaels performance,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 28, snarked. “#votejuliamichaels.”

The model was also displeased with host Katy Perry’s lines. “Whoever wrote Katy Perry’s script for the #VMAs, I just want to let you know it’s next level cringe worthy,” Prinsloo added. “#makeitstop.”

More celebrities chimed in to share their outrage over the interruption.

“I would have loved to see @imjmichaels full performance,” Ashley Tisdale tweeted.

“How did they just do Julia Michaels dirty like that?” Martha Hunt wondered in agreement.

While the breakout artist, 23, has yet to address the intervention, she shared a heartfelt Instagram photo of her performance. “Did tonight happen?! I want to thank everyone that voted for me tonight and have supported me throughout this insane journey,” the “Down” songstress captioned the pic. “Knowing you guys did all you could for me tonight means the world. I love you all.”

Did tonight happen?! I want to thank everyone that voted for me tonight and have supported me through out this insane journey. Knowing you guys did all you could for me tonight means the world. I love you all. ❤️❤️❤️ shout out to @olimastudio for making my incredible dress tonight and to my incredible team for being by my side ALWAYSxx A post shared by Julia Michaels (@imjmichaels) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

The successful songwriter has written hit tracks for Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony, Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, Britney Spears and more.



