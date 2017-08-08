Adam Lind Tests Positive for Meth on 'Teen Mom 2'

Chelsea Houska’s ex-husband, Adam Lind, tested positive for methamphetamines during the Monday, August 7, episode of Teen Mom 2. Also, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus had to deal with the things that make their children different. Check out the five craziest moments from Monday’s episode of the MTV reality show.



Briana’s Daughter Has an Identity Crisis

Briana’s daughter, Nova, doesn’t get to interact with her dad’s side of the family much, so she is beginning to be dissatisfied with her black features. Briana worried that because she doesn’t get to see other black people, she is missing out on part of her culture.

“I’d like for your family to be involved a little bit more,” Briana told her ex, Devoin Austin.

He agreed to try to be more involved in his daughter’s life, and admitted he’d like for it to happen without Briana’s supervision. He also complimented his daughter’s “pretty hair” when he saw her, which made her face light up. “She can learn a lot of things from us,” Devon said.



Kailyn Feels Safe Again

Kailyn Lowry was sick of being harassed by ex Javi Marroquin since he found out about her pregnancy, so she filed a PFI (Protection From Intimidation) against him. He isn’t allowed to be within 100 yards of her and can only contact her about Lincoln. They went to court and he agreed with her terms, which are valid for a year.

“She’s a real piece of s--t is what she is,” Javi said after court. “I’ll never have anything to say to her besides Lincoln.” Yikes, it looks like being civil after the divorce didn’t last long.



Jenelle Gets Dissed by Her Ex

Jenelle Evans has been busy lately. She recently gave birth to her daughter, Ensley, and got engaged to her boyfriend David Eason. Everyone was excited for her, including her mom, with whom she has quite the up-and-down relationship. Well, except for her ex-husband, Nathan Griffith, that is.

“I really don’t give a f--k,” he said about the engagement, adding, “What the f--k kind of name is Ensley?”



Leah Deals With Her Daughter’s Disability

Leah’s daughter Ali has muscular dystrophy and it’s been affecting her really bad lately. So much so that she didn’t felt like participating in tumbling. Leah was totally fine with it and wanted her daughter to do what made her comfortable.

“Whatever she wants to do at the end of the day that’s what matters,” Leah said.

However, her other daughter Gracie did not understand why her sister was quitting the sport, and Leah quickly shut her down. “Gracie you just need to mind your own business,” she said.



Chelsea’s Ex Tests Positive For Drugs

Chelsea’s daughter, Aubree, seemed over her dad as he ditched her for the father-daughter dance.

“I honestly don’t ever think about him,” Chelsea explained Aubree said.

Adam was trying to lower child support, but in order to do so he had to take a drug test. He tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines, and the court date was put on hold. “I wish she didn’t have a drug addict father,” Chelsea said upon hearing the news. Who could really blame her?

Tell Us: Were you surprised Adam tested positive for drugs in the episode?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.



