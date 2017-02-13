Is she psychic?! Adele seemingly predicted her Grammys 2017 restart during a February 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Watch the throwback clip above!



As viewers saw on the Sunday, February 12, telecast of the awards show, the British songbird, 28, briefly flubbed and stopped her tribute performance in honor of George Michael, who died at age 53 at his Oxfordshire, England, home on Christmas.



As fans no doubt recall, she powered through a shaky performance of her song “All I Ask” at the 2016 Grammys despite audio issues. One week later, she sang the song again (flawlessly) on DeGeneres’ daytime program and opened up about her onstage snafu, declaring that she would demand a redo the next time she experienced something similar on live TV.

“Next time I have any sound issues I am gonna stop. ‘Sorry, that’s not working for me. If we have time to do it again, let’s do it,’” the singer said at the time.



True to her word, she did just that on Sunday night. Not long into the slowed-down, orchestral cover of Michael’s 1996 hit “Fastlove Part 1,” Adele cursed and asked if she could begin again. “I f--ked up, I can’t do it again like last year,” she told the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. “I can’t mess this up for him.”



Hours after Adele triumphantly finished her stunning, five-minute number, DeGeneres, 59, took to Twitter to show her support for the powerhouse vocalist, who also kicked off the show with a powerful rendition of her 2015 smash “Hello.”



“.@Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever. #GRAMMYs,” the talk show host wrote on Sunday night.



Despite the rocky intro to her second performance, Adele had a stellar — and record-breaking! — night at the Grammys. She is the first person ever to sweep all three main Grammys categories (Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year) twice. She previously won all three for her second studio album, 21, in 2012.

