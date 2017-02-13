Hello, indeed! Adele opened the 2017 Grammys in L.A. on Sunday, February 12, with a stellar performance of her hit song "Hello." Watch the video above!

The British singer, 28, belted out her Grammy-nominated song for the packed crowd at the Staples Center. The multi-Grammy winner wore a stunning Givenchy olive green dress on the red carpet before switching into a black frock with red sequined embellishments for her set.

The performance went off without a hitch compared to her set last year. At the 58th Grammy Awards, the star experienced audio issues while singing “All I Ask” on stage. Although audiences at home heard odd noises, an insider told Us Weekly that Adele sounded perfect in person.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“The piano mics fell on the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. S--t happens," Adele explained afterwards via Twitter. "Because of it though... I'm treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it."



She later told Ellen DeGeneres that she cried the whole day after the show. “I heard [the guitar noise] straight away. And I knew where the mic was and I wanted to turn around and lift it up, but I froze,” she recalled. “I woke up the next morning to people in England being like, ‘We still love you, don’t worry,’ and I was like, I didn’t ask you if you still loved me, but thanks. I was so embarrassed… In fairness I would have cried if it went really well as well. If it was a standout performance I would have cried as well. I always cry.”

She also cleared up rumors that Justin Bieber, who performed before her, was to blame. Some believed that his acoustic guitar was accidentally still plugged in when she took centerstage. “Some people thought it was Bieber rehearsing, but it wasn’t him,” Adele told DeGeneres. “We’re on great terms. And then it kind of put the whole thing off really.”



Adele first won for Best New Artist in 2009. On Sunday night, she’s nominated in five categories for her third studio album, 25.

